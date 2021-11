Captain Eriksson



She makes it FOUR, Chelsea have come out firing in this second half! #WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/XRL6j7yr5d — ata football (@atafball) November 14, 2021

Another corner, another goal! This time we go for the usual stuff, with a far post ball from Erin Cuthbert reaching Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson. It is an easy header for the centre-back, making it 4-0 to the Blues.