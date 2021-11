Dink



Fran Kirby makes it 3-0 with a lovely little curler!#WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/kJc3t9Lqc9 — ata football (@atafball) November 14, 2021

Chelsea wing-back Guro Reiten goes for the short corner, and Manchester City cannot handle all the pressure from the Blues. The ball eventually falls to Erin Cuthbert, with a backpass to assist Fran Kirby for our third goal at Academy Stadium.