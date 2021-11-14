 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Sam Kerr doubles Chelsea lead over Manchester City

Lethal

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

The first half of this WSL derby has largely been dominated by the hosts Manchester City, with Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger putting a great effort to stop them dead on the scoring tracks. Her hard work is paid off right at the end of the half, with Sam Kerr showing her striker instincts by burying a Guro Reiten assist to score our second goal today.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...