Chelsea are in dream land ✨



City concede early and once again it's a goal of their own making! #WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/Ywb5RZoiNE — ata football (@atafball) November 14, 2021

And we’re off! Only a couple of minutes from kick-off and Manchester City goalkeeper Karima Benameur plays a dangerous pass to her defence, with Jessie Fleming closing in. The winger takes the ball from the hosts and beats Benameur for our first and very early goal today!