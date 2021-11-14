Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up

Conor Gallagher’s most excellent season continues with yet another noteworthy achievement, as he’s received his first-ever senior England call-up, and has joined up with Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of their final World Cup qualifier, tomorrow against San Marino.

Gallagher, who had been with the England U21s, replaces Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling in the squad, who were sent back to their teams with “minor injuries” from the weekend’s 5-0 win over Albania. That game already did not feature Mason Mount (or Luke Shaw) and that’s not expected to change either.

So, pretty good chance for Gallagher to actually make his debut. England may technically need the point to ensure qualification for the 2022 World Cup, but surely any combination of the squad should be more than capable of doing so against San Marino.

Congratulations to Conor Gallagher, who has been called up to the #ThreeLions squad for the first time! pic.twitter.com/zhEcHPUd5R — England (@England) November 14, 2021

Gallagher has been central to Palace’s Premier League campaign with four goals in ten matches, including goals in each of their last two games, back-to-back 2-0 wins against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Massive congratulations, Conor!