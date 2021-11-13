Havertz back in training for Germany, but Mount set to miss second England game, too

Neither Kai Havertz nor Mason Mount played in their nation’s first match this international break — Germany’s 9-0 win over Liechtenstein and England’s 5-0 win over Albania, respectively — and it sounds like only one of them will do so in the second.

Havertz, who has been dealing with a thigh contusion since going tumbling (getting pushed) into the first row of the stands behind the goal last weekend, has now begun training with the national team, and head coach Hansi Flick is expecting him to start tomorrow, away to Armenia. Germany have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup, so this will be little more than a friendly.

“Marc [ter Stegen] will play from the beginning, we also assume that Kai can play. He trained with the team for the first time today, he is fit and will play from the start.” -Hansi Flick; source: Football.London

England have not yet officially qualified — they need at least a point from Monday’s qualifier away to San Marino (would be the highest of high comedies if they failed to win there) — but will take on this task without Mason Mount once again, who’s not expected to be fit to play. It must’ve been one epic wisdom tooth-removal for the 22-year-old, who’s played just five minutes in our last three games as a result, and now has not had the fitness to play for England, either.

“Luke [Shaw] and Mason, very unlikely now [for Monday]. I think we’re going to run out of time with those two.” -Gareth Southgate; source: Metro

Hopefully Mount can use next week to recover his fitness ahead of our return to football, next Saturday lunchtime away to Leicester City.