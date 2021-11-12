Thomas Tuchel named Premier League Manager of the Month

Chelsea are top of the league with a three-point lead, unbeaten in eight in all competitions, and went a perfect four-for-four in the Premier League in October, conceding just one goal and scoring fourteen.

That’s certainly more than enough to rightfully earn a Premier League Manager of the Month nomination, and, as announced this morning, a Premier League Manager of the Month win for Thomas Tuchel — his second since taking charge of Chelsea back in January.

Tuchel beat out tough competition from Jürgen Klopp (two wins, two draws), Patrick Vieira (one win, three draws), and David Moyes, who has West Ham in the top-four as things stand, which is excellent.

(Mo Salah won Goal of the Month and Player of the Month, beating out Ben Chilwell for the latter.)

While this recognition is certainly welcome and justified, the job is far from done and we must not rest on our laurels, as last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley will have reminded everyone — not that anyone would’ve needed or wanted such a reminder. Things are only going to get tougher from here on out, starting with a lunchtime kick-off away to Leicester City a week from Saturday.