Kai Havertz misses Germany training, game with thigh contusion

It’s not really international break until someone somewhere has some sort of injury concern, and even though this has (probably) more to do with Chelsea’s last game than anything he may or may not have done for Germany, we have a winner in this regard already.

As reported by Bild, Kai Havertz missed training yesterday (Wednesday) and therefore did not feature in their game today (Thursday), which they are winning easily anyway, 5-0 against Liechtenstein at the time of writing. (Antonio Rüdiger started.)

Bild are calling the injury a “horse kiss” (Pferdekuss) — i.e. a contusion, or dead leg — which presumably is from the incident against Burnley over the weekend, when he went tumbling over the advertising hoarding and into the front row behind the goal. While he was able to play on (and even go on to score), he revealed afterwards that it was indeed a very painful injury and one that has evidently kept him out of training ever since.

Get well soon, Kai!