‘Hopefully soon’: Christensen still positive on new Chelsea contract

Andreas Christensen doesn’t think his current contract situation is concerning, nor does he think it should be concerning, which is either comfortingly confident or scarily naive.

Or perhaps he’s just trying to pull the wool over our eyes while he absconds with Antonio Rüdiger to Spain, or some such. But let us assume he’s not so dastardly.

“I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. Because I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.” “Hopefully soon [but] I do not think about [the contract] at all. I enjoy playing football, so I do not know.”

Well, Andy, it’s bad because your contract was supposedly done months ago, and because it is your side who’s supposedly holding up things, and because that phrasing makes it sound like you do not care about this mysterious delay at all (what’s your agent up to, friend?), and, most pertinently, because other than Trevoh Chalobah (and Malang Sarr, I suppose), literally no other center back on the team is currently signed beyond this season.

From a squad planning and negotiating leverage perspective, this is not certainly not a great situation (for Chelsea). If we want to be dramatic about it, it’s starting to border on a crisis.

That said, for the players, it’s probably fine of course, barring catastrophic injury. Theirs is the power. And Christensen continues to sound positive about it all, for whatever that’s worth.

“I feel valued, I’m happy but I do not get into the contract situation. [...] I’m a player who right now enjoys playing football [at Chelsea] and the coach shows confidence [in me]. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.” -Andreas Christensen; source: Chelsea FC

Chelsea don’t mention where these quotes came from — the last time they ran a similar story, they reused month-old quotes — but presumably Christensen was speaking to the media ahead of Denmark’s World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands on Friday.

Hopefully one of these days he actually does sign the contract.