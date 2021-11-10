WATCH: Ethan Ampadu match-winning assist for Venezia against AS Roma

Ethan Ampadu was back on Sunday from his unjust suspension the weekend prior, and was back with quite a massive impact, as Venezia “not just a fashion brand” FC pulled off a major upset in a high-octane 3-2 victory over AS Roma, coming from 2-1 down at half-time in a most spirited display.

In a match that saw Tammy Abraham get on the scoresheet as well, Ampadu, playing as a solitary holding midfielder, used his vision and passing skills to pick out David Okereke in the 74th minute with an over-the-top long ball, who then slotted the ball into the back of the net.

It was quite the delicious Fàbregas-esque ball from Ampadu indeed — albeit, against some shambolic defending — for his second assist of the season.

Ampadu continues to be a pivotal part of this newly promoted Venezia side. With just two defeats in their last seven (and two wins), they have climbed out of the relegation zone and are currently three points clear. Hopefully, he will maintain his crucial role in the team, and help them avoid the drop.

Ampadu also earnt his regular international call-up for the Wales national team for the November international break, so he’s certainly getting plenty of game-time!