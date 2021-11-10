Chelsea 1-1 Burnley, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

Overview

Despite an unflattering scoreline, we got to enjoy one of Chelsea’s finest offensive performances of the season — moving the ball with purpose, fluidity and intent. The finishing was underwhelming but that should not take away from the overall quality of the performance, with every almost outfield starter playing at a reasonably high level.

That may be a surprisingly positive assessment of a game where we dropped points against an inferior team, but games like this happen to all teams. Chelsea did almost everything very well — creating plenty of good chances, circulating the ball, and restricting Burnley’s threat — before messing up in both boxes.

In terms of almost all aspects except finishing, this performance was better than the one against Newcastle and not far off the one against Norwich. Bad finishing days happen to all teams, we are no exception. We had been very clinical in recent games — especially in terms of getting the opening goal — a game where we cooled down was coming.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Note: some statistics on the player charts might not corroborate with those presented in the “stats of note” sections. This is because the stats for the charts are obtained from a different source and not fbref. In most cases, the differences will be minimal. In the case of progressive carries alone, there is a discrepancy between the data of fbref and Opta.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Got the starting lineup bang on the money and got the better of Sean Dyche, too, with Burnley often finding themselves at sea against Chelsea’s speed of movement. In terms of coherent performances, there is not much more that can be asked from a coach than what Tuchel delivered from the start.

However, Tuchel’s in-games changes were slightly questionable and it can be argued that they disrupted the team’s momentum. While there is logic behind introducing Mount and Pulisic, both looked very rusty and replaced the team’s two best creators on the afternoon. That said, Tuchel’s game-plan and starting XI offered more than enough to have won this game at a canter.

RATING: 7.5

Édouard Mendy — GK

There was not much he could have done about Burnley’s goal and he was not called into action often besides that.

RATING: 6

Reece James — RWB

After his recent goal-scoring antics, Reece turned provider on the night, making cross after cross for his teammates to attack. One such attack was converted expertly by Havertz and at least one more should have been too. His ball-progression was on point too, making this a great performance overall.

Stats of note

1 assist

5 key passes — T-1st

5 passes into box — T-1st

10 progressive carries — 2nd

4 carries into final third — 2nd

11 progressive passes received — 2nd

7 progressive passes — T-2nd

7 shot-creating actions — 3rd

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) — 3rd

RATING: 8.5

Andreas Christensen — RCB

Made a rare lapse in judgement for Vydra’s goal, getting caught watching the ball instead of following his runner. Was his usually solid self otherwise — on both sides of the ball — with his tendency to step up to press opponents particularly noteworthy. He did miss a very presentable chance early in the game.

Stats of note

8 progressive passes — 1st

7 clearances — 1st

17 loose-ball recoveries — 1st

8 aerial duels won (13 contested) — 1st

6 passes into final third — 2nd

12 pressures — T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Thiago Silva — CB

Hit the woodwork once from a James cross and was majestic as usual otherwise.

Stats of note

8 passes into final third — 1st

4 tackles — 1st

4 shots — T-1st

6 clearances — 2nd

7 aerial duels won (8 contested) — 2nd

RATING: 8

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Was excellent in moving the ball forward and was not called into action as often as his fellow defenders were. Was actively involved in our offense too, especially from set pieces.

Stats of note

11 progressive carries — 1st

3 shots — T-2nd

7 progressive passes — T-2nd

5 passes into final third — 3rd

5 clearances — 3rd

11 loose-ball recoveries — 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Ben Chilwell — LWB

The only starter who did not emerge from the game with a clearly good performance review. While he did try to be involved in our offensive chains, he was not decisive enough.

Stats of note

10 touches in box — 1st

12 progressive passes received — 1st

3 shots — T-2nd

3 passes into box — T-2nd

12 pressures — T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

N’Golo Kanté — RCM

Looked liberated while attacking when compared to recent performances, with his dribbling in particular helping the team move forward in possession. Was very positive while passing as well, before being taken off to facilitate a final offensive push. However, it still feels like he is short of his best levels.

Stats of note

17 pressures — 1st

3 successful dribbles (3 attempted) — 2nd

7 progressive passes — T-2nd

4 aerial duels won (6 contested) — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Jorginho — LCM

Had a typical metronome-like performance in terms of moving the ball forward to attackers and hoovering up loose-balls in midfield. The skillsets of Jorginho and Kanté suit each other perfectly and it is no surprise to see the team deliver such a flowing performance with the two of them at the base of midfield.

On a trend-spotting sidenote: in terms of both passing volume and progression, Jorginho is at career-low levels. While his stats have consistently declined on a year-by-year basis, the fall has been particularly pronounced since Tuchel’s arrival. Presumably this is a tactical detail, rather than a symptom of any individual skills or levels.

Stats of note

5 carries into final third — 1st

14 loose-ball recoveries — 2nd

3 passes into box — T-2nd

7 progressive passes — T-2nd

RATING: 7

Callum Hudson-Odoi — RW/R-AM

Had his best creative game for Chelsea, creating three gilt-edged chances for his teammates — of which none were converted. Also found himself in good positions in the box to shoot but could not connect properly and was not helped by Pope making some great saves either.

While CHO has shown off his creative wizardry, he needs to focus on becoming more of a goal threat to get to the next level. He also needs to do better at making himself available to receive the ball between the lines, especially in central zones.

Stats of note

5 key passes — T-1st

3 carries into box — T-1st

8 shot-creating actions — 2nd

16 pressures — 2nd

3 shots — T-2nd

8 touches in box — T-2nd

9 progressive carries — 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Kai Havertz – CF

Scored a great header but could have done better in another goalmouth scenario. Looked in great nick in terms of passing but faded as the game went on.

Despite missing chances, the front three all put in high-quality performances.

Stats of note

1 goal

5 passes into box — T-1st

3 carries into box — T-1st

7 progressive passes — T-2nd

8 touches in box — T-2nd

RATING: 7.5

Ross Barkley – LW/L-AM

Was handed a surprise start and repaid Tuchel’s faith with a great creative performance, including a monstrous tally of 11 shot-creating actions. However, like the others, he should have done a lot better with his goalscoring opportunities.

Stats of note

11 shot-creating actions — 1st

4 successful dribbles (5 attempted) — 1st

4 shots — T-1st

5 key passes — T-1st

3 passes into box — T-2nd

3 carries into final third — 3rd

10 progressive passes received — 3rd

4 aerial duels won (5 contested) — T-3rd

RATING: 7.5

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (73rd minute) – Looked comfortable but could not impose himself on the game.

Christian Pulisic (85th minute) – His intent to score or assist was very clear but so was his rust.

Mason Mount (85th minute) – Nominally played deeper but did not do much to influence the game. His set-piece delivery was off, too.