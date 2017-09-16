WATCH: Eden Hazard crossbar challenge, plus fun at official Chelsea team photo shoot

A couple videos for you to help while away the time until Saturday’s Premier League games get underway — Chelsea of course don’t play until Sunday — starring mostly Eden Hazard.

First, at the top, is the video from a few days ago, in which he takes on Unisport’s Joltter in a friendly crossbar challenge. Hazard is of course sporting his shiny new boots (more Nike promotional appearances!), which unfortunately don’t bring him too much look. At least they look good!

And then we have an official behind the scenes video from Chelsea about Friday’s official team photo shoot, where Hazard ends up with the GoPro, which he then proceeds to stick in a couple players’ faces. Cesc Fàbregas is also on hand to get up close and personal with the camera, though the star of the show is probably the Premier League trophy itself, which takes its rightly place front and center.

Now, about retaining it...