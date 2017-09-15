Because of Arsenal’s Europa League commitments (point and laugh: HA-HA!), this game is only on Sunday, and another early kick-off just like our last home game in the league against Everton. That one turned out quite alright, though Arsenal have righted their ship somewhat unlike the Toffees, who continue to free-fall out of top seven relevance — they lost 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa yesterday, to follow up a 3-0 home loss to Spurs and that 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. Ouch.

But enough about them. Time to pay great attention to Arsenal.

They rotated their squad quite heavily for Thursday’s win over Bundesliga strugglers 1.FC Köln and also notched a win over Bournemouth last weekend. None of those results should be relevant to a performance at Stamford Bridge, but confidence works in mysterious ways and now they have at least a little bit of it.

Chelsea themselves should be plenty confident of course, especially with a nearly fully healthy squad — Danny Drinkwater is the only questionmark right now after a new muscular injury of indeterminate magnitude ruled him out of Tuesday’s match.

Chelsea should undoubtedly go with the strongest possible lineup for this one. But what should that be?

Choose wisely.

