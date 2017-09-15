Another week is ending, the first of (hopefully) many-many busy ones at Chelsea this season, and so as we gear up for Sunday’s match against Arsenal, here’s the latest episode of Chelsea Unseen to start the weekend on a fun note.

Emphasis, as usual, on fun.

Where to begin? The latest Community Day brings out the smiles as always (David Luiz, Hazard, and Conte feature). Fàbregas makes up for Costa’s absence in having a bit of fun while walking out to training. The Swiss (stability) balls are back for some extra core reps. Eden Hazard toys with Rüdiger, then toys with Christensen. Oh, he’s ready. Future star Callum Hudson-Odoi shows off his free-kick mastery — he scored this lovely effort against Qarabag U19 in midweek, too, mind you.

There are also a couple photo sessions, with Chelsea Ladies getting ready for the start of their season next weekend and new boys Rüdiger and Bakayoko modeling the third kit for the men’s team. Those shots lead me back into a stated of confusion as to whether the cyan accents exist on the actual third kits (the “vapor” shirt) or if they’re only on the replica fan (“stadium”) versions. The official Nike stores in both the UK and US sell the “real” shirt with grey swooshes and accents.

So no cyan accents in the actual third kit, but plenty of cyan accents in the replica/"stadium"/cheaper pleb kits. Huh? pic.twitter.com/xqWc1IRbQ4 — Dávid Pásztor (@D_Peezy) September 14, 2017

