THE BIG MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASION!

Didier Drogba played his fifth game for the USL's Phoenix Rising FC last night, scoring his fourth goal of the season and winning yet another point for the American second division side with the last gasp equalizer.

The 39-year-old has two-thirds of Phoenix's goals since returning to full fitness after an extended winter break, three of which have been game-tying goals (winning Phoenix two points in the process) and the fourth one was a goal to open the scoring in an eventual 2-1 win for Phoenix.

Not bad, not bad at all.

Fancy a mid-season loan, Didier?

FRAME THIS IN THE LOUVRE WE HAD TO TWEET THIS AGAIN BECAUSE WE MISSPELLED LOUVRE WE'RE GASSED UP. pic.twitter.com/LMFtKNpnK5 — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) July 9, 2017

FOOTBALL (all times BST):

15.00: Brasileirão, 15th vs. 14th: Chapecoense vs. Atlético-PR

16.30: Friendly: Rapid Wien vs. AS Monaco

16.50: Exhibition: Mexico legends vs. Germany legends

23.00: Brasileirão, 5th vs. 18th: Santos vs. São Paulo

00.00 (next day): Gold Cup: Curaçao vs. Jamaica

02.00 (next day): Gold Cup: Mexio vs. El Salvador