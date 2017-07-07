A supposed sticking point between Conte and Chelsea has been resolved in a most amicable way if the latest report from Matt Law is correct. Chelsea have apparently granted Conte his wish to bring in Davide Mazzotta, who was his opposition scout and video analyst in the Italian national team setup.

In addition to Mazzotta, the Telegraph hints at the possibility of one more addition to Conte’s coaching staff, which is down one man after long-time Chelsea assistant Steve Holland joined the England national football team setup full-time. The official word from the club when Holland’s move was confirmed was that his position would not be replaced, but Chelsea appear to have acquiesced in certain regard to Conte’s demands in this respect — Mazzotta is not an assistant, but is a new addition — just as they did last summer when the new head coach was allowed a larger than normal support staff including a new goalkeeping coach to replace Christophe Lollichon (who’s still around the club in some capacity).

What palpable discord? We’re all adults, who can work out our differences, right?