Antonio Conte is ready to go. As per the Guardian, the Chelsea head coach will return to work at Chelsea on Sunday, 24 hours before the players are due to start reporting back to pre-season training. Some of them are already there, but Monday, the 10th looks to be the official start date.

The Chelsea head coach spent the last few days relaxing at a resort in Sardinia, alongside not just his family (who are set to follow him to London this time, unlike last year) but what looks like most of his Chelsea staff as well — including Carlo Cudicini, it would appear, who’s only been associated with Conte since last summer unlike the rest of the long-serving staff members. On his official Facebook page, Conte thanked the resort for their hospitality that allowed the Chelsea staff to recharge their “mental and physical energies essential for the upcoming season”.

"Being able to spend a couple of days of vacation with my staff and our families was a very nice experience. In... Posted by Antonio Conte on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

With Cobham ready to come alive once again with the buzz of a new season, hopefully we’ll see some meaningful progress in not only new signings but the long-rumored (and essential) contract extensions for Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, and Antonio Conte himself as well.

Football’s almost back!