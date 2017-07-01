Matt Miazga is usually lumped in with the rather unimpressive collection of signings Chelsea made in the summer and winter transfer windows of the 2015-16 season, but unlike transfer-classmates Papy Djilobodji and Michael Hector, Miazga does appear to retain at least an outside shot at a Chelsea future, however small that may be. After all, he did start two games for Hiddink during that season and he impressed and development markedly while on loan at Vitesse last season.

“There's always that what-if factor, but at the end of the day I made the decision I made [to join Chelsea] and I'm glad that I'm doing it. Everyone has their own journey. I'm on my journey right now, and I'm very happy with how it's going, my development as a person, as a player. I can't ask for anything better, and I'm very happy challenging myself in Europe at the next level."

The 21-year-old (turning 22 in a few weeks) is currently with the US Men’s National (B) Team getting ready for the Gold Cup, after which he will be setting sights on his next European challenge. He knows it won’t be an easy road, but those last 12 months in the Eredivisie seem to have given him a healthy boost of confidence.

“It is a lonely road sometimes, but that's part of it. You've got to sacrifice. You've got to dedicate to your profession. But at the same time, being by yourself a lot helps you focus, keeps you tunnel vision." -Matt Miazga; source: Associated Press via NY Daily News

Very good attitude on show from the youngster to be sure. While his Chelsea prospects remain slim, he’s establishing a firm foothold in European football, and that’s not something that too many American players can claim.

The USA continue their Gold Cup preparations later today in a friendly against Ghana, before taking on Panama, Martinique, and Nicaragua in the group stage starting next weekend.