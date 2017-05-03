While there’s no update yet on David Luiz’s injury — he looked to have suffered a groin injury of unknown severity in Sunday’s win at Everton — Thibaut Courtois’s ankle injury (a twist and a tear) isn’t expected to fully heal until after the season especially after he re-aggravated it in the same game.

Chelsea handed fresh injury scare after Courtois hurts his ankle again



Courtois originally sprained his (non-dominant) right ankle a few weeks ago playing basketball for a promotional shoot for the club and the NBA, and while he was able to recover well enough to play after just a week and a half, he’s had to manage the pain ever since.

“When I had to kick the ball against Spurs, there was a bit [of pain]. Obviously, I had to stand on my right foot, which was not easy at times, but it was incredible that after one and a half weeks I was able to play. I was with the physios from 10 in the morning until 5 in the evening at Cobham [to get fit for the Tottenham game]. I will have to get more treatment on it.” -Thibaut Courtois; source: Evening Standard

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Courtois is “determined” to fight through the increased pain of re-injuring the same ankle, and not let this silly thing end his season prematurely. He’s managed to play in three straight matches since missing the trip to Old Trafford, so hopefully that trend continues. As per the report, Courtois’s training workload could be decreased this week to ensure that he’s as healthy as possible for the final handful of matches of the season.