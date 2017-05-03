Round and around the rumor mill carousel goes. Look, there’s Eden Hazard, happy as a clam, fighting and biting and riding on his horse, going the distance. And over there, there’s Romelu Lukaku trying to get your attention. Would you just look at his frantic waving. Would somebody just please go talk to him. Meanwhile, over on the other side, that’s half the Monaco team doing their pre-match warm-ups ahead of tonight’s Champions League semifinal clash against Juventus. Why are they doing their warm-ups on a merry-go-round? Who knows. Don’t ask logical questions in silly season.

Not all are wanting to ride this beast of course. Thibaut Courtois took his turns recently, but now he’s back on solid, stable footing. He’s right over here, talking shop with the Chelsea Board. What could they be talking about? How about a new contract? That sounds pretty good!

#Chelsea will look to extend Thibaut Courtois’ deal, which expires in 2019, with a substantial increase to his £120k-a-week wages. [Mail] — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) May 2, 2017

We’ve heard this a few times before of course, but then everybody got excited by all the Real Madrid nonsense. Real are now supposedly looking elsewhere, so now we’re back to where we were basically at the start of the winter months, which is not a bad place to be.

Courtois has two years left of the five-year deal he signed after returning from his three-season loan at Atlético Madrid. This is the perfect time to get this new deal done, get him his well-deserved raise, and ensure that we continue the tradition of excellent goalkeeping at Stamford Bridge.