The Daily Hilario: Matchweek 34

WaFFLe:
D1 — ZOLA
D2 — LAMPARD
D3 — TERRY
D4A — TORRES
D4B — SHEVCHENKO
D4C — SUTTON
WaFFLe Cup
ENGLAND (all times BST):
11.00: U18 Premier League, 2nd phase, Liverpool U18 vs. CHELSEA U18
15.00: Premier League, 9th vs. 17th: Southampton vs. Hull City
15.00: Premier League, 11th vs. 14th: Stoke City vs. West Ham United
15.00: Premier League, 20th vs. 13th: Sunderland vs. AFC Bournemouth
15.00: Premier League, 8th vs. 15th: West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City
17.30: Premier League, 12th vs. 16th: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
17.30: Championship, 1st vs. 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tammy Abraham's Bristol City
AHEAD OF THEIR TIME:
ELSEWHERE (all times BST):
12.00: Scottish Premier League, 2nd phase: Rangers vs. Celtic
14.30: Bundesliga, 3rd vs. 9th: BVB vs. Köln
14.30: Bundesliga, 13th vs. 11th: Mainz 05 vs. Gladbach
15.15: La Liga, 2nd vs. 12th: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
16.00: Ligue 1, 1st vs. 11th: AS Monaco vs. Toulouse
16.00: UEFA Women's CL, s/f, 2nd leg: PSG vs. Barcelona (3-1 agg.)
17.30: Bundesliga, 14th vs. 1st: Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
17.30: La Liga, 13th vs. 3rd: Las Palmas vs. Atlético Madrid
19.45: La Liga, 9th vs. 1st: Espanyol vs. Barcelona
19.45: Serie A, 9th vs. 10th: Torino FC vs. Sampdoria
19.45: UEFA Women's CL, s/f, 2nd leg: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Manchester City (3-1 agg.)
Loading comments...