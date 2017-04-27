Michy Batshuayi isn’t waiting until May to get the banter started with Arsenal fans ahead of the FA Cup final. He had some fun with one of the most recognizable Gunners supporters on Twitter on Thursday as he went back and forth with the “famous” ArsenalFanTV personality, Troopz, “The Peoples [sic] Champion”.

Hahaha just saw this https://t.co/mf6xFlfSwu Troopz blud it's gonna Chelsea 10 - 2 Arsenal and NO aggregate fam #respect — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 27, 2017

After Arsenal beat Manchester City to earn the right to play Chelsea in the final, the master of saying “blud” and “fam” had a message for Michy, who had previously acknowledged him. Troopz predictably claimed that Arsenal would win the final in what would be a “perfect send-off for Wenger”.

Michy wasn’t having that nonsense and predicted that Chelsea would win 10-2 in a 90 minute match and even took a playful jab at his repetitive vocabulary: “Troopz, blud, it’s gonna [be] Chelsea 10-2 Arsenal and no aggregate, fam.” (The score is a reference to Arsenal losing 10-2 (on aggregate) to Bayern Munich earlier this season in the Champions League first knockout round.)

Over to you, ArsenalFanTV.