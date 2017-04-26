Why Can’t Captain, Header, Legend Cahill Get His Due?

London is Blue are...

4-2! 4-2! Chelsea has a new love affair this week and it’s with winning games 4-2! (I think we would all take that scoreline for every match the rest of the season.) After trading some blows early in the match, a Gary Cahill header kick started a run of three unanswered goals. We looked at how Chelsea faired in the 3-5-2 setup, talked about Costa’s 50th Premier League goal, and pondered why Gaz serves as a perpetual whipping boy for some fas.

Why are we seemingly allergic to clean sheets? And what’s behind our problem conceding set piece goals?

How great is it to have Costa back scoring goals?

So, Cesc had a grand game, didn’t he?

What scenario sees some of the youth – Aké, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek – get minutes through the last few games?

