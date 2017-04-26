Why Can’t Captain, Header, Legend Cahill Get His Due?

London is Blue are...
Episode Summary
4-2! 4-2! Chelsea has a new love affair this week and it’s with winning games 4-2! (I think we would all take that scoreline for every match the rest of the season.) After trading some blows early in the match, a Gary Cahill header kick started a run of three unanswered goals. We looked at how Chelsea faired in the 3-5-2 setup, talked about Costa’s 50th Premier League goal, and pondered why Gaz serves as a perpetual whipping boy for some fas.
- Leave us an iTunes review! We love connecting with more Chelsea listeners from around the globe, and this is on the best ways for us to reach more of them!
- We’re meeting up with listeners and friends (like the Chelsea Fancast crew – Chelsea pods are not enemies, contrary to some beliefs!) when we’re over in London for the Middlesbrough match. It kicks off on May 6 between 7pm-9pm at The Atlas. Hopefully we can see some of you there!
- Why are we seemingly allergic to clean sheets? And what’s behind our problem conceding set piece goals?
- How great is it to have Costa back scoring goals?
- So, Cesc had a grand game, didn’t he?
- What scenario sees some of the youth – Aké, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek – get minutes through the last few games?
