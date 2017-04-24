The Daily Hilario: Messi-ah

CLASSIC CLASICO:
This game had it all, goals, skills, saves, controversy, and a last-gasp winner.
It was so good, I was even able to endure the constant banshee wailing of Ray Hudson behind the beIN Sports mic.
ART OF FOOTBALL:
Thank you for all the entries for the Drogba t-shirt giveaway.
The draw has been made under the stewardship of Google's Random Number Generator, and the lucky duck is Kevin'. Watch your email.
FOOTBALL (all times BST):
19.45: Serie A, 20th vs. 2nd: Pescara vs. AS Roma
19.45: La Liga, 8th vs. 7th: Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao
19.45: Championship, 2nd vs. 11th: Newcastle United vs. Preston North End
