Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham, FA Cup player ratings: Hazard breaks Spurs hearts once again

Minutes played 90 Touches 49 Passes 19/28 Clearances 10 Interceptions 4 David Luiz did not get named captain in the absence of Gary Cahill (Azpilicueta was a fantastic choice as well, to be sure), but he did celebrate his 30th birthday with a win, a fantastic performance, and the Man of the Match trophy from the match organizers.

While he just misses out for collecting that here as well, Saturday's game was yet another perfect illustration of just how well David Luiz fits into the three-man defence. Strong in the air, strong in the tackle with great anticipation and fantastic distribution, DL's "quarterbacking" of the team (with or without Fàbregas also in the lineup) has been one of the biggest reasons Chelsea sit on top of the Premier League table and are now just one game away from winning the FA Cup for the first time since 2012. That he's played half the season with a bum knee (thanks Aguero!) and played through several more knocks (and a stamp, too!) on Saturday just proves his "warrior" mentality once again.

David Luiz still enjoys the life like good geezers do, but his maturity has been a tremendous asset for us this season and hopefully that sort of strong play continues for several more seasons.

