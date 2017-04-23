Chelsea may not have a tunnel cam — nope, still nothing on that front unfortunately — but The FA do, and with this game taking place at Wembley under their organization, we are treated to one from yesterday’s 4-2 win over Spurs.

It’s not the best tunnel cam you’ve ever seen, it cuts too quickly and too often and doesn’t show much of what makes these things really worthwhile, player interaction, but it’s still better than nothing. We do get to see Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was not involved for Chelsea today, and Victor Moses say hi to a few friends, Courtois exchanging pleasantries with fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld and Pedro making sure his hair is in tip-top shape before kick-off. There’s also a nice moment after the match between Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Costa, before the festivities begin in earnest in the Chelsea dressing room.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, there were the celebrations as the players (minus Costa) and coaches thanked the fans. One Step Beyond, indeed.

Enjoyed that hug between Conte and JT immensely. Watch out for surprise Chalobah!

Here’s an even longer video, filmed from the stands, of the final whistle the several minutes of on-pitch mingling and happiness.

What a day!