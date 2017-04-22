The Costa we do NOT want to see

On April 16, Chelsea received a set back on their title chase by a loss to Mourinho’s Manchester United and currently we only lead by four point on the table. Although just about everything went wrong on the day for the Blues, certain players (who should be big enough to step up) did not show up. Hazard was VERY (VERY) closely marked by Herrera. Pedro did not have much support to go on attack. And Moses, who has been exceptional this season, did not have any success going up the line. However, there is one player who I can blame for the majority of the attacking problems, and that is the one and only Diego Costa. As we all know, our number 19 is the center point of our attack. He bullies defender at times, and then makes runs with the ball. Or just holds the play for Hazard and Pedro by attaching one or two defenders to his back. However, in the game, Costa simply wanted to play as the creative midfielder (until Fabregas came on.) Way too often, we found Costa in the middle of the park trying to dribble past one and two players. Which he did. Once..maybe twice. The rest of the time, he gave the ball away in dangerous positions. When the attack was finally forming, instead of letting Pedro create the play, he decided to create it on his own. But more importantly, he was not in the forward position in which he is so dangerous in. In fact, every time he got the ball deep in midfield, I was already looking to see if Kante or Matic were back in place to defend the counter. Moreover, instead of looking for the open space, or for the right pass, Diego was more focused on going to ground and picking a fight, which I don’t mind every now and then during a game (specially from him) but this was about 50% of the time he didnt have the ball, and 90% when he did.

Saturday we face Spurs on the FA cup Semifinal. Needless to say, the Blues need to be on the top of their game if we want to beat them and advance to the final stage of the competition. However, with the Cahill illness surfacing, this is starting to look like an uphill battle (given the result of the last time the two teams met.) But I do have to say that my main concern is Costa. Personally, I do not see him as focused as he should be. I don't know if he thinks we won the title already and he wants to move back to Atletico as soon as possible. Or his mind is on China and the millions of dollars he could shower with. But one thing I do know, Conte must drilling him, especially after that last game’s performance (or lack thereof.) I do have faith in the team, and that Antonio will make things right for the game. He is a winner and he has installed that mentality in everyone, even the fans. He will definitely be expecting both teams to give it their all in a cracking match, and I am sure Conte will be expecting an (extremly hard) win.

KTBFFH