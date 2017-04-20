The Daily Hilario: Manchesthursday

COME ON, BETTER ANDER THAN HERRERA!
(Stole the title from a comment. Forget who it was. Good work!)
It's Thursday, talk amongst yourselves.
FOOTBALL (all times BST):
20.00: Europa League, q/final, 2nd leg: Schalke 04 vs. Ajax Amsterdam (0-2 agg.)
20.00: Europa League, q/final, 2nd leg: Besiktas vs. Olympique Lyonnais (1-2 agg.)
20.00: Europa League, q/final, 2nd leg: Genk vs. Celta de Vigo (2-3 agg.)
20.00: Europa League, q/final, 2nd leg: Manchester United vs. Anderlecht (1-1 agg.)
