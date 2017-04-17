Will Chelsea’s Four Point Lead Hold Out?

London is Blue are...

Listen In

Episode Summary

So... that happened. Not only did Chelsea lose to United, but partially impacted by some forced substations, the Blues looked disjointed for 90 plus minutes. Is it time to panic? No. At least, we don’t think so. But is it time to think about a different starting lineup without Diego Costa?

Housekeeping

Leave us an iTunes review ! We love connecting with more Chelsea listeners from around the globe, and this is on the best ways for us to reach more of them! Thanks to those who left them from last week: Alv1116, Brian Worton, and RonnyJack.

! We love connecting with more Chelsea listeners from around the globe, and this is on the best ways for us to reach more of them! Thanks to those who left them from last week: Alv1116, Brian Worton, and RonnyJack. We’re happy to announce we’ll be meeting up with listeners and friends (like the Chelsea Fancast crew – Chelsea pods are not enemies, contrary to some beliefs!) when we’re over in London for the Middlesbrough match. Tentatively we’re meeting up on May 6 between 7pm-9pm at The Atlas. Hopefully we can see some of you there!

How to Listen

Topics

Where was the motivation for today’s match?

Wait... how did Courtois injury himself? Oh.. oh no. Oh no.

Given the remaining match-ups, how many points will Chelsea need to win the title?

Podcast Royal Rumble