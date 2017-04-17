 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Chelsea’s Four Point Lead Hold Out?

London is Blue Podcast reviews the spanking from Mourinho and projects how many points Chelsea and Tottenham take from their remaining matches.

By LondonIsBluePodcast
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

So... that happened. Not only did Chelsea lose to United, but partially impacted by some forced substations, the Blues looked disjointed for 90 plus minutes. Is it time to panic? No. At least, we don’t think so. But is it time to think about a different starting lineup without Diego Costa?

  • Leave us an iTunes review! We love connecting with more Chelsea listeners from around the globe, and this is on the best ways for us to reach more of them! Thanks to those who left them from last week: Alv1116, Brian Worton, and RonnyJack.
  • We’re happy to announce we’ll be meeting up with listeners and friends (like the Chelsea Fancast crew – Chelsea pods are not enemies, contrary to some beliefs!) when we’re over in London for the Middlesbrough match. Tentatively we’re meeting up on May 6 between 7pm-9pm at The Atlas. Hopefully we can see some of you there!

  • Where was the motivation for today’s match?
  • Wait... how did Courtois injury himself? Oh.. oh no. Oh no.
  • Given the remaining match-ups, how many points will Chelsea need to win the title?

How many points will Chelsea need to win the title?

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    15. Spurs will win out.
    (154 votes)
  • 44%
    12. Spurs will lose at least one game. (Thanks, Leicester City!)
    (299 votes)
  • 32%
    9. Spurs will drop a combination of points between losses or draws. (Thanks, the field!)
    (214 votes)
